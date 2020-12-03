Memorial Services for Paul Frederick Mathemeier will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Blvd. Lafayette, LA at 2 p.m. At the request of the family all attendees are requested to wear a mask or facial covering and remember the necessity for social distancing. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Frederick Mathemeier, husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, and man of God. Paul passed away in his sleep with his family by his side on April 20, 2020. Paul was born on May 19, 1938 in the town of Denison, Iowa, to William F. Mathemeier and Thekla I. Vogel. Paul excelled in the field of science and took his love of science to Iowa State for his undergraduate degree in Chemical Technology. He then attended Oregon State for his Master and Doctorate in Microbiology where he also met the love of his life and future wife of 54 years, Carole Jean Clark. Paul and Carole took the great wagon train south from Oregon to Lafayette, Louisiana in August of 1966 where Paul began his 30-year career at University of Southwestern Louisiana. For 30 years Paul taught tens of thousands of students in his labs, auditoriums as well as one-on-one mentoring. Paul impacted thousands of lives through his time at USL as well as serving at his local church, Asbury United Methodist. While at Asbury, he served on the finance committee as well as a Sunday school teacher, an usher, and taught the very first computer class at Asbury. Paul's varied interests extended to travel, photography, boating, camping, music, food, and technology. His love of family was unparalleled, and his ethics of hard work, discipline, perseverance, and humility served as the family bedrock. Paul is survived by his sister Pauline Ostermeyer, his wife, Carole, his two sons, Jeff and Scott, daughter in law Chazzalynde (whom he loved as his own daughter) and his adored three grandchildren, Julia Leigh, Eric Christian and Evangeline Faith. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to their friends and neighbors, both near and far, that looked after Paul and Carole in his last remaining months. Your warmth and kindness were a source of strength during a very difficult time. To Lacie, Karen, Scarlett, Neenee, and the entire wonderful caring staff at Hospice of Acadiana, your individual (and combined) love and care made an insurmountable situation bearable. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Mr. Paul Mathemeier by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mr. Paul Mathemeier and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, (337) 330-8006.