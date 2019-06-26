A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date for Paul Howard Dulaney, 58, who passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. Paul was born October 6, 1960, in Sacramento, CA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from River Oaks School in 1978 and went on to attend USL. Paul worked as a residential abstractor for Bradley Abstract for many years. Paul was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, music and playing guitar. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Allison Gates Dulaney of Lafayette; other family members and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary J. McCormac Dulaney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's name to ADAA, www.adaa.org. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 26 to June 28, 2019