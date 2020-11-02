Funeral services for Paul Jude "PJ" Rizzo will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Blvd. Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9 AM until time of services at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Broussard, LA. Paul Rizzo passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31 at his home. He was 35 years of age. He will be missed greatly by his parents Pete J. and Cindy Rizzo Jr. of Lafayette; brother Pete J. Rizzo III, and his wife, January, of Baton Rouge; sisters Pam Miller and her husband, Lonny, of Walker, and Jennifer Badeaux and her husband, Trevis, of Youngsville; beloved nephews David and Luke Miller, Pierce and Reeves Rizzo and Zachary and Isaac Badeaux; and a host of other family and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents Woodrow and Isa Mae West and Pete J. and Josephine Rizzo Sr., in addition to his brother-in-law Patrick Culotta. Affectionately known as "PJ," Paul was a lifelong resident of Lafayette and a 2004 graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School. His smile and laughter were large and contagious, second only to his heart and genuine concern for others. He will be missed dearly by his mother and father, siblings, nephews and friends. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Paul Jude Rizzo "PJ" by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
