A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul "Melvin" Judice, age 74, will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 117 S. Main Street in Loreauville with Fr. Bill Melancon as Celebrant. Military Honors will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm at David Funeral Home, 1101 Trotter Street, New Iberia and will continue on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:00 am until 9:30 am. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the funeral home with the Men's Rosary Group. David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.