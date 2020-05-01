Paul Nathan Fontenot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private, graveside service was held for Paul Nathan Fontenot, 80, who passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 virus. The Reverend Tom Voorhies, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte, conducted the service held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Fontenot is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jerrylene T. Fontenot of Ville Platte; two daughters, Maria Irene Fontenot Kirkland and her husband William of Knoxville, TN, and Greta Fontenot Richard and her husband Joey of Rayne; one son, Dr. Eric Paul Fontenot and his wife Michelle Didier Fontenot of Lafayette; one sister, Winnetta Fontenot Powell and her husband Duey of Mamou; four grandchildren, Alex Michael Richard, Nicholas Craig Kirkland, Ella Elizabeth Kirkland, and Aubrey Ann Fontenot; and three Godchildren, Steve Fontenot, Capri Young, and Ashley Killgore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Irene Fontenot; one son, Craig Michael Fontenot; his Godmother, Cavlyn Tate; and his Godfather, Bruce Fontenot. A native of Mamou, Louisiana, Paul has been a resident of Ville Platte for 50 years. He is a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard and the United States Air National Guard. Professionally, Paul was self-employed for over 50 years as a professional land surveyor and professional civil engineer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from USL (currently University of Louisiana at Lafayette). He was a member of several professional organizations and a past president of the Ville Platte Chamber of Commerce. During time away from work, he loved spending time with his children and four grandchildren. He particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing baseball and football with them. He was also an avid baseball and football fan who always liked visiting and entertaining family and friends. Pallbearers will be Dr. Eric Fontenot, Al Hebert, Alex Hebert, Joey Richard, and Johnnie Young. Honorary pallbearers are Brent Cenac, Gordon Fontenot, Steve Fontenot, John Fusilier, Harold Ledoux, and Duey Powell. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Lafayette General Medical Center Intensive Care Unit. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
My deepest condolences to the entire family. I am good friends and fraternity brothers with Eric. May God's abundant grace be with all of you during this difficult time. God Bless, Tully and the entire Blanchard family.
Tully Blanchard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved