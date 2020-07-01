Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a 3:00 p.m. prayer service in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Paul Nolan LeBlanc, age 67, who passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence in Broussard. Mr. LeBlanc was a native of Indian Bayou, past resident of Carencro and current resident of Broussard. He was employed with Zims Alignment for almost 30 years until his retirement. A Harley Davidson enthusiast, Paul loved riding and working on them. He loved any and all fishing, especially in Henderson and enjoyed Tractors and implements. Survivors include his companion, Alicia LeBlanc of Broussard; one daughter, Tracy LeBlanc of Rayne; two stepsons, Thaddeus "TJ" Riordan of Lafayette and Jeremy Riordan of Youngsville; two stepdaughters, Tammy Cormier and her husband, Donald, of Lafayette and Julie Harless of Decatur, IL; twenty grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; and his former companion, Deborah Thibodeaux of Erath. He was preceded in death by his companion, Sheri Harless LeBlanc; his parents, John Murphy LeBlanc and the former Elta Marie Alleman; and one stepson, Tony Harless. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home by Roxann Duhon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday and will be extended until after the service until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Sunderland, Darrion Cormier, Eric Cormier, Devyn LeBlanc, Thaddeus "TJ" Riordan, Jeremy Riordan, Kyle Harless, and Josh Burleigh. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.