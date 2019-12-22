Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Latiolais. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at an 10:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro for Paul R. Latiolais, age 57, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Paul was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was self-employed as a home repairman for 18 years. He previously operated Arnaudville Feed Store for many years. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with friends. He also loved helping others whenever he could. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Myra Vallot Latiolais of Carencro; one daughter, Yvette Lavergne and fiance', Jeremy Lewis, of Carencro; two grandchildren, Allie Lavergne and Katie Lavergne, and one on the way, Maggie Lewis; one brother, Michael Latiolais and wife, Vicki, of Prairieville; and two sisters, Patricia Latiolais and Christine Darbonne and husband, Mike, all of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Latiolais and the former Eula Lalonde. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Michael Latiolais, Chad Comeaux, Jeremy Lewis, Kodie Stelly, Jason Stelly and Seth Darbonne. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Darbonne, Craig Roper and Steven Latiolais.

