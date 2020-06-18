Paul Raymond "Pop" Trahan, age 86, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 15, 2020. Survivors include one son Anthony (Tony) Trahan, his daughter-in-law Stephanie Trahan, two sisters Joyce Brasher and Charlene Watson, one brother Martin Trahan and wife Mary, nine grandchildren, and numerous Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Agnes Rose Aimee Trahan, two sons Paul Michael and Patrick Raymond Trahan, his father Martin Trahan, his mother Anna May Broussard, two Grandchildren Matthew Trahan and Jennifer Martinez and two Great Grandchildren Drake Trahan and Desire Trahan. Mr. Trahan was a native of Youngsville and a resident of Lafayette most of his life. Mr. Trahan worked many places around town but his last job before he retired was the Coffee Shop at the Court House in Downtown Lafayette. He ran the Coffee Shop for the Blind Association for 35 years. Mr. Trahan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the staff at Courtyard Manor and Hospice of Acadiana for the excellent love and care they gave to Mr.Paul. The two people that deserve the most gratitude are Tony and Rachelle Trahan for the timeless devotion they gave to Mr. Paul up until his time of passing. Private services will be held at a later date. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.