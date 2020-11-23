1/1
Paul S. "Butch" Reaux II
Funeral services for Paul S. (Butch) Reaux II, 58, will be held Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in David Funeral Home, with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM and will resume Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Butch was a native of Youngsville and a resident of Erath, he passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include his wife Bonnie B. Reaux; daughter Desiree and her husband Sammy Theall; his son Colby and his wife Hali Reaux; two brothers Dale and his wife Michelle Reaux, and Shane and his wife Julie Reaux; Butch was also survived by his three grandchildren Samuel Theall Jr, Alissa Reaux and Corey Reaux. He was preceded in death by his Parents Paul S. Reaux Sr., and Donna B. Reaux; his brother Cory Reaux; and two sisters Belinda Kaye Reaux, and Janet Kim Reaux. Serving as pallbearers will be Colby Reaux, Sammy Theall, Marc Harrington, Josh Hudson, Jade Reaux, Peyton Reaux, Jed Reaux, and Coy Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Reaux, Shane Reaux, Samuel Theall JR., Corey Reaux, Jacob Broussard, and Joseph Bourgeois. Condolences may be sent tho the Reaux family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
