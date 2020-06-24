Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA for Paul Stanley "Doc" Lemelle, born on January 6, 1962. He passed away at the age of 58 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Mr. Lemelle, affectionately known as "Doc", was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was a dedicated employee of the same company for 35 years under the names of Smith International, Haliburton, W.H. Energy, Pathfinder and Schlumberger. "Doc" was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette. He was a member of the Inseparable Friends Benevolent Society in Leonville for 40 years. Survivors include his wife of thirty-five years, Cheryl Marie Calais Lemelle; two daughters, Desiree Monique Lemelle and April Lemelle Begnaud (Cody); one son, Myles Paul Lemelle; his mother, Marie Velma Meullion Lemelle all of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Erin Lesia, Mariah Elise, Leah Marie, and Hannah Claire; one brother, Clyde A. Lemelle (Lolita) of Leonville; one sister, Mary Genita Lemelle Batiste (Stanley) of Carencro; his father and mother-in-law Allen and Delores Calais of Breaux Bridge; his sister-in-law Samantha Lemelle (Wayne) of Lafayette; his brothers-in-law Terry Calais (Virginia) of St. Martinville and Jermaine Calais of Youngsville; his Godchildren, Corey, Kristi, and Mariah; his closest friend Chris Auzenne and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Eusebe Dudley Lemelle; and one sister, Lesia Ann Lemelle. His hobbies included spending quality time with family and friends, playing basketball, watching NASCAR and Sandford and Son, making his grandkids laugh and sitting outside enjoying a cold beverage. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.