Memorial services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in Faith Baptist Church in Lafayette (108 Acadian Dr.) for Mrs. Roland Gaspard, age 67, the former Pauline Lyons, who went home with the Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:43 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. She will be dearly missed. Mrs. Pauline was a native of Church Point and a resident of Maurice. She loved to bake and passed it to her granddaughter, Alexis, during, the many times she would go sleep. Her favorite color was purple. Pauline loved crawfish etouffee, her water, her orange Fanta, carrot cake and cheesecake. She was a child of God, a wife, a daughter, a mother, a mother-in-law, a godmother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a sister, an aunt, a niece, a cousin, a friend and so much more to so many. She loved her family first and foremost. Survivors include her loving husband of forty three years, Roland Gaspard of Maurice; two sons, Kevin Fontenot and his wife, Mary Benton, of Rayne and Coby Gaspard and his wife, Heather, of Maurice; one daughter, Kelly Gaspard of Maurice; one step son, Donald Gaspard and his wife, Gina, of Baton Rouge; one step daughter, Amy Prejean and her husband, Dwayne, of Scott; ten grandchildren Angel Barthe, Roland Bourque and his wife, Tess, Alexis Lally and her husband, Brandon, Trey Bourque, Laurinda Gaspard, Trever Gaspard, Treyven Gaspard, Laurinzo Gaspard, Taelynn Gaspard, and Coby Gaspard, Jr.; ten great grandchildren, Jaydon Dockery, Jaida Faulk, Matthew Faulk, Major Faulk, Caden Guidry, Ella Lally, Jeremiah Bourque, Isaac Bourque, Charity Bourque and Liberty Bourque; six step grandchildren; ten step great grandchildren; one Godchild, Shannon Roger; three brothers, Gary Lyons, Larry Lyons, John Lyons and his wife, Daisy; two sisters, Cheryl Melancon and her husband, Joe Melancon and Dora Lyons; a host of nieces and nephews and more. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Fontenot Bourque, her parents, Dave Lyons and Thelma Clavier Lyons; two brothers, Grant Lyons and Wayne Lyons; and her sister, Annette Lyons. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

