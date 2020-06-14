Funeral services are pending for Pearl B. Lormand. Please check back on the Delhomme Funeral Home's website, www.delhommefuneralhome.com, Monday, June 15, 2020 for the updated service times. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Mrs. Pearl, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Lessin Blanchard and the former Edmonia Hebert. She was a devout member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott. Pearl worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell for 30 and one-half years, until her retirement. She was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a group founded by Alexander Graham Bell in 1910 to support the progress & development of the telecommunications industry and welfare of its employees. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Espera Lormand; parents, Lessin and Edmonia Blanchard; twin brother, Percy Blanchard; brother, Marshall Blanchard; and sister, Eula Mae Guidry. Pallbearers will be Ken Seibold, Duane F. Delhomme, Deidre Montgomery, Desiree Huggins, Mike Huggins and Richard Landry. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lormand family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.