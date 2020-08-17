Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Catholic Church in Grand Prairie for Pearlie Marie Deville, age 87, the former Pearlie Leger, who passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Grand Prairie. The Rev. Daniel Picard, pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Deville was a native of Port Barre and a longtime resident of Washington where she was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked for Prompt Succor Nursing Home for 13 years and retired from St. Landry Parish School Board after 33 years of employment. Pearlie was a very hard worker who enjoyed gardening, especially caring for her roses, and loved fishing with her husband and cooking for her family. Survivors include one son, Jan Deville and his wife, Stacey, of Sunset; three brothers, Eddie Leger, Jr., Martin "Sonny" Leger and his wife, Cindy, and Leroy Leger and his wife, Cheryl, all of Port Barre; three sisters, Dora "June" Vidrine, Leona Leger, and Marie Comeaux, all of Port Barre; her grandchildren, Dawn Richard and her husband, John, Scott Deville and his fiancée, Mandy, Jason Deville and his wife, Jessica, Brad Care and his wife, Sally, Matthew Doga and his wife, Tasha, Adalyn Deville, and Jana Deville; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Deville; her parents, Eddie Leger and Hester Dupre Leger; a son, Arlen Deville; a brother, Lawrence "L.B." Leger; two sisters, Neva Lee Vidrine and an infant; two grandsons, Jacques Deville and Danny Ortego; two brothers-in-law, Jesse Vidrine and Everett Vidrine; and a sister-in-law, Melba Leger. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. The would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mrs. Deville's neighbors, D.L. & Nita Vidrine, Randy & Vanessa Bordelon, Michael & Dana Soileau, Mark & Marie Bordelon, and Shara Edwards. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
