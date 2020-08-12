Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Pedro Erwin Salvatierra, 69, who died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Rev. Christopher Cambre be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. He was a native of Santa Cruz, Bolivia and a resident of Rayne and Lafayette over 50 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He was a professional soccer player in his early years and then enjoyed a extensive career in the oilfield recognized and highly respected as a expert in his field of directional drilling, management and drilling consultant.. After his retirement he enjoyed coaching soccer at JPG, attending "That Man Is You", exercising, appreciating nature and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Yvette Wyatt Salvatierra, three children, Dr. Erick Salvatierra and spouse Madeline, Peter Salvatierra and spouse Melissa "Missy", Nicole Salvatierra Whorrall and spouse John, one step daughter, Danielle LeBlanc and spouse Bill, six grandchildren, Ann-Ayrise Salvatierra, Anthony Salvatierra, Luke Salvatierra, Michael Salvatierra, Jacob Whorrall, Cole Whorrall, one step grandchild, Bailey Breakfield, one great-granddaughter, Alayna Whorrall, one brother, Ignacio Salvatierra and spouse Evelyn, mother of his children, Karen Venable. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gil Antonio Salvatierra and Juana Hurtado Salvatierra, one brother, Renee Salvatierra, two sisters, Candelaria Aguilera, Juana Yolanda Elliot. Pallbearers will be John Whorrall, Jacob Whorrall, Cole Whorrall, Anthony Salvatierra, Luke Salvatierra, Jeffrey Wyatt and Michael Wyatt.. Honorary pallbearers will be Ignacio Salvatierra, Randy Lantz, Colby Colomb and Lynn Hulin. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. The family would like to give special thanks to the medical team at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charity of Acadiana, 405 St. John St., Lafayette, LA 70502, 337-235-4972. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.