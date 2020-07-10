A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Peggy Doucet Miller on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette. Mrs. Peggy went home to be with Jesus at the age of 65. She passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette while surrounded by her loving family. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 8:00 AM until 9:20 AM. A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening at 7:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Gil Dutel will conduct the funeral services. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Peggy was a loving wife, mother, Gram, Nanny and sister. She was a devout member of St. Edmonds Catholic Church where she served as a Sacristan and was active in the A.C.T.S. Womens Group. She was an avid tennis player and also a member of USTA and LLTA. Caring for her grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends was one of her greatest joys. She had a magnetic personality with an enormous heart. She had a bold infectious smile that touched everyone she met. She was often described as the life of the party. She lived life to the fullest until her last breath. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime. Survivors include her beloved husband, Richard "Hack" Miller of Lafayette; her daughter, Chasity Cahanin and her husband Keene of Rayne; her son, Michael Ryan LeDoux and his wife Heidi of Lafayette; her step-daughter, Meagan Miller and step-son, Joshua Miller; her grandchildren, Colleen and Lukas Cahanin, Jackson Hall and Henry LeDoux; her brothers, Norman Doucet, Butch Doucet and Carson Doucet and her sister, Paula Emerson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Doucet Cormier and her father, Thomas Doucet; her brother, Herman Doucet and her sister, Brenda Carrel. Pallbearers will be Mike LeDoux, Mike Emerson, Keene Cahanin, Rock "Brother" Brunet, Phil Brunet and Aaron Emerson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Josh Miller. Memorial contributions can be made in Peggy D. Miller's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Miller family to Hope Hospice and Lourdes Hospice, Cancer Center of Acadiana and MD Anderson for their compassionate care. The family would like to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
