Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Peggy Leotha Greenfield, age 79, the former Peggy Leotha Brooksher, who passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mrs. Greenfield was a resident of Carencro since 1998. She was a devout Christian of Full Gospel Denomination. She loved reading her Bible, dancing, going to church and she loved food. She treasured time spent with her family. Survivors include two sons, Doyan Eddie Greenfield of Jonesboro, AR and James Paul Greenfield and his wife, Lora, of Kingston, AR; three daughters, Linda Grantham and her husband, Arthur, of Kingston, AR, Glenda Greenfield of Carencro and Rhonda Lanclos and her husband, John, of Carencro; twenty-six grandchildren, Kathryn, Anthony, Tina, Freddy, Buddy, Rachelle, Justin, Nathan, Cole, Misty, Brandi, Amanda, Lance, Ashleigh, Addison, Katie, Kristyn, Angel, Bryce, Patrick, Shawn, D.J., Eddie, Chanda, Julia and James; sixty-six great grandchildren; thirty-two great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Brooksher, Jay Dee Brooksher and Cecil Brooksher; and two sisters, Cindi Phillips and Rebecca Ballard. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Wanda Leotha Mertell and Brenda Guidry; her parents, Fred Lane Brooksher and Alice Marshall Zinn, both natives of Oklahoma; her step-mother, Aileen Brooksher and step-father, Jim Zinn; three brothers, Auvel Brooksher, Freddie Brooksher and Clarence Brooksher; four sisters, Edna Mae Brooksher, Judy Brooksher, Olive Ahlheim and Trixie Brooksher; one granddaughter, Kristyna Greenfield; and two great grandchildren, Trinity Edwards and Kimber Faith Huval. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Carpenter House of Lafayette and her caregiver, Patsy Sonnier who cared for her over the past several years. Pallbearers will be Kaden Guillory, James Edwards, Jr., Cole Grantham, D.J. Greenfield, Lance Huval, Bryce Lanclos and James Greenfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Kristyn ChiaVillier, Kathryn Joseph, Angel Dupuis and Heaven Guillory.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

