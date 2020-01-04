Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Rose Delcambre Motty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday December 17, 2019 Peggy Rose Delcambre Motty passed away at the age of 100. Peggy was born to Odillon Presley Delcambre and Emie Marie LeBlanc Delcambre on their anniversary, January 22, 1919. She was delivered by her grandmother at the family home on Lee Station Road in Derouen, Louisiana and took her place as the third of seven children. Peggy spent most of her life in New Iberia, Louisiana where she raised three daughters Suzanne, Penny, and Juliette, with strength and love after the death of her husband, Dr. Jules Stelly Motty, Jr. in 1961. As a child Peggy met her lifelong friend, Leonide "Teenie" Manes née Landry, at the elementary school in New Iberia that she traveled to by bus from the country. When classmates refused to include her in jump rope, Teenie declared that if Peggy couldn't jump rope nor would she. From then they defended and helped each other through all stages of life. After graduating from New Iberia High School she worked as a legal secretary helping to put her younger siblings through college. Following World War II, she attended Texas Christian University until her marriage to Jules in February of 1948. through her husband she met Dr. Eldridge Bourgeois and his wife, Liz. After Jules' death, Peggy worked for Eldridge as his office manager and was Liz's buddy through many adventures. The Bourgeois' and all of their children were considered family, and still are today. Peggy's garden was always a place of peace for her, even after she was no longer able to see it clearly. She loved her bright flowers and cared deeply for her plants as well as the birds and butterflies that lived alongside her blooms. When she was no longer able to garden, her neighbor, Mr. Frank Williams, assured that her yard was maintained to her standards. She learned the love of cooking and sewing from her parents and passed it on to her children. As true cajun chefs, when she and her father cooked, plates were cleaned and seconds were expected. Her fashion sense and sewing reflected her love of beauty. She enjoyed tailoring clothing for her children and grandchildren. Peggy was the perfect New Iberia lady, attending social events with hair permed and lipstick on to always smile and laugh while having a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. As a wine specialist, she appreciated only the most cost-effective vintages served with a liberal amount of ice, of course. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Odillon and Emie, her siblings Nell Calahan, Katie Pelton, Sampson "Big" Delcambre, Samuel "Sam" Delcambre, Odillon "Presley" Delcambre, Hildred "Sue" Abshire along with their spouses, and by her husband Jules. She is survived and missed by her three daughters, Suzanne Emie Motty Juneau, Penny Mable Motty Greenstein, and Juliette Enide Motty Fletcher, her sons-in-law, Pat Juneau, Steve Greenstein, and Randy Fletcher. The family will hold a celebration of her life in New Iberia in the spring, and all will be invited to attend. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

