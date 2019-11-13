Memorial services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Peggy Miller, 64, who passed away November 6, 2019. Pastor Chad Thibodeaux will conduct the services. Survivors include her two children, Melisa "Cricket" Vidrine and Patrick Gayle of Lafayette; two sisters, Brenda Garrett of Lake Charles and Jo Ann Thorton of Henderson; one brother, John Story of Lake Charles; and four grandchildren, Maci Lagrange, Keegan Vidrine, Kole Vidrine, and Aubrey Gale. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Miller; and her parents, Luerine and Albert Storey. Peggy was a native of Cleveland, Miss. and resident of Lafayette for 45 years. She fiercely loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them play games and throw around the football. Peggy was a friend of Bill W. for 29 years. She and her late husband Gerald were active in the recovery community. She lived "one day at a time" before succumbing to complications from lung disease. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019