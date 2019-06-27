Penny Brackett Rivers, 61, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was born September 16, 1957, in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Penny was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. Penny is survived by three children, Joshua Brackett, Jennifer Rivers and Ashley Rivers, all of Lafayette; one sister, Connie Saucier and her husband, Gary of New Orleans; one brother, Herbert "Yogy" Brackett of Chalmette and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Rivers; her parents, Herbert Grover and Ruth Rita Patterson Brackett; one brother, Tommy Brackett and two sisters, Beverly Gerstner and Sylvia Robinson. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 27 to June 30, 2019