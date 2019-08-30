Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Viewing 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held from 8 to 11 AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St Paul Church for Percy Benoit (71) of Lafayette, Louisiana. He passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his home in Lafayette. Burial will follow at St. Martin DePorres Cemetery in Scott, Louisiana. Father Anthony Anais will preside. Percy Benoit was born in Carencro, Louisiana on April 20, 1948 to the late Victor Benoit and Bertha Zeno Benoit. He worked for the city of Lafayette for over 40 years. He met his wife Audrey all the way back in 1983 on W. End St. and in his own words "he met her at her house " lol. High pocket was a fantastic dancer and always the life of the party. He loved his western movies and always enjoyed anything that had to do with his Family. O, he also loved James Brown. Percy was a loving, husband, father grandfather, sibling and great grandfather who will be deeply missed. Percy is survived by his loving wife; Audrey, sons; Joseph Celestine, Joseph Cormier, and Ferral Francis all of Lafayette, son; Daniel (Salina) Cormier of Gilroy California, two lovely daughters; Mary Celestine, Felicia Cormier (Brooklin Mouton) of Lafayette, LA., sisters; Regina Simon, Rita Benoit, Anna Lee Benoit Anna Benoit, Ruby (Wilson) Andrus, and Emma (Matthew) Simon also of Lafayette, LA., his little brother; Paul Benoit of Lafayette, along with 28 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents; Victor Benoit and Bertha Zeno Benoit, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Joseph and Patrick Benoit, grandchildren; Joseph Celestine Jr., and Kaedyn Cormier, sister in laws; Georgia Benoit and Rose Benoit and brother-in-law Roy Simon. A viewing will be observed from 8:00am until time of service at 11:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Lafayette LA. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at



Funeral services will be held from 8 to 11 AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St Paul Church for Percy Benoit (71) of Lafayette, Louisiana. He passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his home in Lafayette. Burial will follow at St. Martin DePorres Cemetery in Scott, Louisiana. Father Anthony Anais will preside. Percy Benoit was born in Carencro, Louisiana on April 20, 1948 to the late Victor Benoit and Bertha Zeno Benoit. He worked for the city of Lafayette for over 40 years. He met his wife Audrey all the way back in 1983 on W. End St. and in his own words "he met her at her house " lol. High pocket was a fantastic dancer and always the life of the party. He loved his western movies and always enjoyed anything that had to do with his Family. O, he also loved James Brown. Percy was a loving, husband, father grandfather, sibling and great grandfather who will be deeply missed. Percy is survived by his loving wife; Audrey, sons; Joseph Celestine, Joseph Cormier, and Ferral Francis all of Lafayette, son; Daniel (Salina) Cormier of Gilroy California, two lovely daughters; Mary Celestine, Felicia Cormier (Brooklin Mouton) of Lafayette, LA., sisters; Regina Simon, Rita Benoit, Anna Lee Benoit Anna Benoit, Ruby (Wilson) Andrus, and Emma (Matthew) Simon also of Lafayette, LA., his little brother; Paul Benoit of Lafayette, along with 28 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents; Victor Benoit and Bertha Zeno Benoit, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Joseph and Patrick Benoit, grandchildren; Joseph Celestine Jr., and Kaedyn Cormier, sister in laws; Georgia Benoit and Rose Benoit and brother-in-law Roy Simon. A viewing will be observed from 8:00am until time of service at 11:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Lafayette LA. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at [email protected] Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close