Percy Emile Broussard Jr.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Percy Emile Broussard, Jr., age 76, who passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Breaux Bridge. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Pastor Chad Thibodeaux of Vatican Baptist Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Broussard was a native of Maurice and a resident of Carencro. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States National Guard during the Vietnam War. He recently gave his life to the Lord and was baptize, joining the congregation of Community Baptist Church. Percy, affectionally known as "Pepaw" was a true Cajun at heart and loved dancing, especially at Randal's, Mulattes, local festivals and the Mercredi show in Carencro, and enjoyed fishing locally in Louisiana. He was a musician having played the accordion, guitar, and harmonica and even releasing his own Cajun album. His fun-loving nature and kind heart will be greatly missed by his family. Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Laura Jean "Jeanie" Breaux; one daughter, Emilie Rodriguez and her husband, Adam, of McKinney, TX; five stepdaughters, Diana Melancon and her husband, Cory, of Carencro, Sheila Romero and her husband, Shane, of Scott, Christina Stewart and her companion, Justin Fontenot, of Lafayette, Kimberly Stewart and her fiancé, Kevin Menard, of Rayne and Emily Stewart and her fiancé, Justin Bertrand, of Gueydan; twelve grandchildren, Alexander Rodriguez, Brooke Broussard, Madison Melancon, Seth Romero, Skyla Romero, Sage Romero, Drake Fontenot, Beau Romero, Trevor Young, Braylon Menard, Klaire Bertrand and Luke Bertrand; one great grandson, Bentley Broussard; and four sisters, Janelle Comeaux and her husband, George, of Youngsville, Loretta Montet and her husband, Curtis, of Maurice, Faye Broussard and her husband, Harvey, of Lafayette and Gayle Aultman of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Broussard, Sr. and the former Neola Aube. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Drake Fontenot, Seth Romero, Trevor Young, Sage Romero, Justin Fontenot and Cory Melancon. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sue and Deanna, the entire staff of St. Agnes Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Warren Degatur, Jr. for their excellent care and compassion. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
