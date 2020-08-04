Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in First Baptist Church for Percy O'Niel Aubé, 86, who passed away on August 3, 2020. Rev. Billy Duncan, nephew, Pastor of Beallwood Baptist Church - Columbus, GA, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Aubé, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Aubé and the former Estelle Comeaux. Percy Aubé was born in Abbeville, Louisiana, December 4, 1933. He graduated from Indian Bayou High School in 1951, and attended Louisiana State University, University of Mississippi, and later, SLI. Percy worked most of his life as a Broker, up until his final days. His delight was woodworking and he built furniture for his home as well as designed and built four personal residences. He also enjoyed his garden and often could be found outside tending to his flowers and plants. He delighted in growing Christmas Cactuses. However, his favorite time was in the kitchen cooking for family and friends and he was known as the ""Family Chef"". He enjoyed his time socializing and exercising with his friends at Lourdes Wellness Center. Percy Aubé served in the United States Air Force for four years, from 1953 – 1957 as a medic. During this time, he met his wife and the love of life, Glenda G. Aubé, to whom he was married to for nearly 64 years. He was a long-time faithful member of First Baptist Church; he was ordained a Deacon in June of 1975. He was also a member of the Gideon Organization. His favorite time was being with his Sunday School class Bible study and was privileged to lead it for a period of time. He enjoyed traveling and spent many years on vacations with his grandchildren. He was always willing to give counsel to them as they were growing up. He will be remembered as a wonderful father and grandfather, a loving husband, and a kind and generous friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glenda Golmon Aubé; daughter, Laurie Aubé Weatherholt (Jeff); daughter, Janet Aubé; grandchildren, Rebekah Singleton, Thomas Singleton, Lauren Singleton and John Bentley; sister, Betty Aubé Hebert; and brother, Kenneth Aubé (Beth). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle Aubé; sister, Millie Aubé Guidry; and brothers-in-law, Bob Guidry and Lloyd Hebert. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Thomas Singleton, John Bentley, Jeff Weatherholt, David Guidry, Marvin Guidry, and Bill Adams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Oliver Carmichael, Scott McKenzie, Brad Gill, Luther Burney, and Members of John Bolin's Sunday School Class. Personal condolences may be sent to the Aubé family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
