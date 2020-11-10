Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Percy Ortego, 94, who passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Deacon Ken Soignier will officiate the services. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours will be observed on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Percy is survived by his wife of 75 years, Alice Ortego of Carencro; one daughter, Audrey Vannoy of Angola, LA; four sons, Jim Ortego and his wife Marguerite of Lafayette, Percy Ortego, Jr. of Lafayette, Billy Ray Ortego and his wife Elizabeth Ann of Opelousas, and Kenneth Ortego of Lafayette; three sisters, Ruby Ortego of Ville Platte, Shirley Fontenot of Ville Platte, and Janell LaFleur and her husband Vernal of Grand Prairie, LA; two brothers, Harold Ortego and his wife Lela of Opelousas, and Hilard Ortego and his wife Phyllis of Eunice; seven grandchildren, Chris Ortego of Youngsville, Kelly Ortego and her husband Craig of Carencro, Mikel Vannoy, Jr. and his wife Cindy of St. Francisville, LA, Rhonda McKey of Angola, LA, Krystal Dupre of Carencro, Foster Goutro and his wife Angela of Krotz Springs, LA, and Misty Jo Dupre of Carencro; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Jenson Coy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eula May and Golbert Ortego; two grandchildren, Christy Ortego and Jason Ortego; three brothers, Carol Ortego, Lindsey Ortego, and Harris Ortego; his daughter-in-law, Ruth Ortego; and his son-in-law, Mikel Vannoy, Sr. Percy retired as an employee from the state of Louisiana after 27 years. In his free time, he loved music, and played the accordion and fiddle. Pallbearers are Mason McKey, Braxton Ortego, Cooper Ortego, Bennett Vannoy, Jacob Vannoy, and Thomas Vannoy. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Gillespie for all of the excellent care, time, and effort; the staff at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas; and the nurses and staff at Opelousas General Medical Center. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
