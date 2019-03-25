Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Percy P. Thibodeaux. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Percy P. Thibodeaux, age 92, who passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Karen Broussard. The songs will be Psalm 23, Ave Maria, Hail Mary Gentle Woman, Precious Lord, Take My Hand, and Battle Hymn of the Republic. Mr. Thibodeaux was a native of Monroe and a resident of Arnaudville for most of his life. He was employed for twelve years with McWilliams and nine years with McDermot Construction. He was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. A veteran of the military, Mr. Thibodeaux proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served in World War, II in the Philippines - 33rd Postal Regulation Section. He was a member of the VFW Post #5153 He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping with his family on the levee and vegetable gardening, especially peppers. Mr. Thibodeaux was always one-step ahead and prepared for the next day. Survivors include five sons, Percy Joseph Thibodeaux and his wife, Glenda, Larry John Thibodeaux and his wife, Judy, all of Arnaudville, Edward Thibodeaux and his wife, Mary, of Lafayette, Lonnie James Thibodeaux and his wife, Vickie, of Cankton and Ricky Thibodeaux and his wife, Penny, of Arnaudville; two daughters, Debra Pelafigue and her husband, Ulysse, of Rutledge, TN and Sheryl Bourque and her husband, Wayne, of Leonville; twenty-eight grandchildren; fifty-eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Lillian Thibodeaux of Parks. He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy-two years, Odile "Sasur" Thibodeaux; his parents, Joseph Doris Thibodeaux and the former Marie Soignier; one sister, Lula Mae "Sis" Laporte and her husband, Nathan; one infant brother, Clarence Thibodeaux; two half brothers, Harry Lee Robin and his wife, Janet, and Dewey J. Thibodeaux. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Shannon Bourque, Matthew Thibodeaux, Travis Thibodeaux, Clint Thibodeaux, Joey Thibodeaux, and Gage Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons: Percy Joseph Thibodeaux, Larry John Thibodeaux, Edward Thibodeaux, Lonnie James Thibodeaux, Ricky Thibodeaux and Ulysse Pelafigue and Wayne Bourque. 