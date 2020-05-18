Percy Sonnier
Funeral services are pending for Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Percy Sonnier, 82, who passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Crowley. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Percy served our country in the United States Army and was a member of V.F.W. Post 6720. He is survived by four children, Mari S. Mayeux and her husband Buddy of Crowley, Thom Sonnier and his wife Michelle of Lafayette, Charles Sonnier and his wife Catrelle of Lafayette, and Kristi S. Miller and her husband Danny of Rayne; one sister, Helen Alleman of Duson; eight grandchildren, Louis Mayeux, III, Cambrie Sonnier, Andrew Sonnier, Carlin Sonnier, Caroline Sonnier, Ross Miller, Alex Miller, Logan Miller; and one great-grandchild, Elliette Mayeux. Mr. Sonnier is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Girouard Sonnier; his parents, Forrest and Bertile Smith Sonnier; and one grandchild, Zachary Miller. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Notre Dame Catholic High School: 910 N. Eastern Avenue Crowley, Louisiana 70526. Condolence and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
