Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Jason Candella. View Sign

Visitation for Philip Jason Candella will be held in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel at LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Mr. Candella passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Philip Jason Candella was born on January 17, 1978 in Opelousas, LA. Jason graduated high school from Catholic High in New Iberia in 1996 with honors and was a National Honors Society recipient. After high school he attended LSU in Baton Rouge where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering in 2002 and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. After college, Jason obtained his Property & Casualty and Life & Health Insurance licenses in 2002 and began working for his father at the Mike Candella Insurance Agency in Opelousas until 2017 as a licensed sales producer, agency manager, and marketing coordinator. Jason was a loving son, loyal brother, faithful friend, and most importantly a devoted father. His most precious daughter, Ava Grace Candella, was his pride and joy. Jason will be dearly missed by many. Survivors include daughter, Ava Grace Candella; his father, Mike Candella of Carencro, LA; his mother, Dolores Reynolds of New Iberia, LA; his brothers, Brett Boudreaux of New Iberia, LA; Larry Stephans of Austin, TX; his sister, Kimberly Candella Judice of Lafayette, LA; his niece, Caylee Boudreaux and his nephews, Luke and Ivan Judice; He was deceased by his brother, Christopher Shawn Candella; his uncle, Father Fred Reynolds; his paternal grandparents, Philip Joseph Candella and Anna Mazolla Candella and maternal grandparents, Fred and Lillian Reynolds. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at Visitation for Philip Jason Candella will be held in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel at LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Mr. Candella passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Philip Jason Candella was born on January 17, 1978 in Opelousas, LA. Jason graduated high school from Catholic High in New Iberia in 1996 with honors and was a National Honors Society recipient. After high school he attended LSU in Baton Rouge where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering in 2002 and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. After college, Jason obtained his Property & Casualty and Life & Health Insurance licenses in 2002 and began working for his father at the Mike Candella Insurance Agency in Opelousas until 2017 as a licensed sales producer, agency manager, and marketing coordinator. Jason was a loving son, loyal brother, faithful friend, and most importantly a devoted father. His most precious daughter, Ava Grace Candella, was his pride and joy. Jason will be dearly missed by many. Survivors include daughter, Ava Grace Candella; his father, Mike Candella of Carencro, LA; his mother, Dolores Reynolds of New Iberia, LA; his brothers, Brett Boudreaux of New Iberia, LA; Larry Stephans of Austin, TX; his sister, Kimberly Candella Judice of Lafayette, LA; his niece, Caylee Boudreaux and his nephews, Luke and Ivan Judice; He was deceased by his brother, Christopher Shawn Candella; his uncle, Father Fred Reynolds; his paternal grandparents, Philip Joseph Candella and Anna Mazolla Candella and maternal grandparents, Fred and Lillian Reynolds. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 S. Union St, Opelousas, LA, 70570, (337)942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 942-2638 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close