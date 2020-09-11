1/1
Philip Kurt "P.K." Nevis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Philip Kurt "P.K." Nevis, age 53, who passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Pastor Joel Green of Bellevue Baptist Bible Church in Opelousas, will officiate at the services. Mr. Nevis was a native of Houma and a resident of Opelousas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his yard. During his downtime, you might find him watching TV or sitting on his back porch in his rocking chair with a cold beer. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Carolyn Lemelle Nevis of Opelousas; two sons, Ja'Cory Kibodeaux and J'Hase Clark; four daughters, Shareka Kennedy, Tonisha Washington, Ladeasha Lemelle and Chestina Lemelle Clark; six grandchildren, Shantil Nyoki Kennedy, Jacoby Kibodeaux, J'Hase Clark, Jr., Ja'Riya Chevis, Jay'La Chevis and Johntrell Chevis, Jr.; five brothers, Earl Nevis, Sr. of Houma, Kenny Nevis, Alfred Nevis and wife, LaQuanna, both of Houma, Glen Crowell of FL, Jerome Stewart of New Orleans; one sister, Roxanne Smith; and his honorary brothers, Marvin Norman, Rayneill Theriot, Andre Lyons and Nathaniel Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo "K.D." Nevis, Sr. and the former Elsie Lyons; his grandparents, James Lyons, Sr. and the former Annie White;two brothers, Alonzo Nevis, Jr. and Christopher Nevis; and one sister-in-law, Betty Rose Nevis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 AM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 407-1907
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved