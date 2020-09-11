Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Philip Kurt "P.K." Nevis, age 53, who passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Pastor Joel Green of Bellevue Baptist Bible Church in Opelousas, will officiate at the services. Mr. Nevis was a native of Houma and a resident of Opelousas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his yard. During his downtime, you might find him watching TV or sitting on his back porch in his rocking chair with a cold beer. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Carolyn Lemelle Nevis of Opelousas; two sons, Ja'Cory Kibodeaux and J'Hase Clark; four daughters, Shareka Kennedy, Tonisha Washington, Ladeasha Lemelle and Chestina Lemelle Clark; six grandchildren, Shantil Nyoki Kennedy, Jacoby Kibodeaux, J'Hase Clark, Jr., Ja'Riya Chevis, Jay'La Chevis and Johntrell Chevis, Jr.; five brothers, Earl Nevis, Sr. of Houma, Kenny Nevis, Alfred Nevis and wife, LaQuanna, both of Houma, Glen Crowell of FL, Jerome Stewart of New Orleans; one sister, Roxanne Smith; and his honorary brothers, Marvin Norman, Rayneill Theriot, Andre Lyons and Nathaniel Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo "K.D." Nevis, Sr. and the former Elsie Lyons; his grandparents, James Lyons, Sr. and the former Annie White;two brothers, Alonzo Nevis, Jr. and Christopher Nevis; and one sister-in-law, Betty Rose Nevis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.