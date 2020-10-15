1/
Philippe André Landry
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville in St. Martinville for Philippe André Landry, 40, who passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home in New Orleans. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 am on Saturday. Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Oct. 15, 2020.
PELLERIN - St. Martinville
112 New Market st.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
