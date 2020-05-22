Private funeral services for Phillip Wayne Hebert, Sr., 54, where held Friday May 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, with Father Michael Russo officiating. Visitation was held Thursday May 21, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continued Friday May 22, 2020, from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial follow at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. A native of Youngsville and a resident of Slidell LA., He was a Louisiana State Soccer Referee, and a soccer coach for many years, a member the men's club at St SMM Catholic Church, active Boy Scout Leader, part of the North Shore Leadership Group, and was a devoted ULL and New Orleans Saints Fan. Phillip was employed for NASA for many years. Phillip passed of natural away Saturday May 16, 2020, in Slidell LA. Survivors include his children Crystal Poupart and husband Joshua, Phillip Hebert, Jr., and his wife Serena Bell, Charles and his wife Mitzi Thibodeaux Hebert, Danielle Hebert, Jennifer Hebert, Joshua Hebert, and Jacob Hebert; his grandchildren Holly Hebert, Xavier Hebert, Bryli Austin, Jackson Hebert, Kynlie Poupart, Luc Hebert, and Averlee Hebert. He was also survived by his Brothers Danny Hebert, Sr., Mike Hebert, Randy Hebert, and Kenneth Hebert; his Godchildren Monique Sanchez, Evan Hebert, and Brittany Hebert. Phillip was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Jokerst Hebert; his parents Joseph "Why" and Guersi Huval Hebert; and his cousin Holly Jacobs. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Hebert, Kenneth Hebert, Davey Hebert, Drake Hebert, Evan Hebert, Daniel Hebert, Jr., Carl Westbrook and Joshua Poupart. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Hebert, and Xavier Hebert. Condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy. 337-837-9887 were in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 22 to May 25, 2020.