Phyllis Ronsonet Breaux was called home to the Lord on August 9, 2020. A lifelong native of New Iberia, she devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was born on March 3, 1963, at Dauterive Hospital to the late Charles Ronsonet Sr. and Barbara Moss Ronsonet. From throwing Oranges on the field to the National title in 2020, she was a proud LSU Tiger Alumni. After graduation, Phyllis returned to New Iberia and devoted the next 30 years of her life to teaching the youth of Iberia Parish. Following retirement, she devoted her life to her grandchildren, children, family, and dogs. She enjoyed playing softball, tennis, and pickleball. She was known as the Praline queen, who loved riding with her top down. She loved the time spent with her supper club ladies and was known as the Gladys Kravitz of the bunch. She survived by children, Megan Breaux Gary, and Zachary Breaux. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eyes: Marleigh and Analise Gary, Bentley Breaux, and Maverick Matte. She also survived by her siblings, Cheryl Denison (Richard), Susan Hanks, Fran Norris (Johnny), father of her children, Patrick Breaux, and nieces and nephews, Richard Denison Jr. (Madeleine), Godson, Jacob Denison (Whitney), Lauren Beuhler John Love Norris IV (Amanda), Luke Norris (Meaghan Jeansonne), Mindy Norris and great-nephews, Jordan and Ian Beuhler. She leaves behind her 2 dogs, Jolie and Penelope. Proceeded in death by her father, Charles Ronsonet, Sr. and brother, Charles Ronsonet, Jr. Serving as Pallbearers are Patrick Breaux, Jacob Denison, John Norris IV, Luke Norris, Johnny Norris, and Richard Denison. For all those who knew her, she was known for her outgoing, quick-witted, creative, caring, intelligent soul. She will always be known for being the most kind-hearted and giving person with a sense of humor that was out of this world. She will be missed by all and as she would say GEAUX TIGERS! In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Phyllis Breaux's honor to Angel Paws or American Heart Association
