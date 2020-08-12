A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Pierre Henri Catrou, 76, who passed away on April 13th. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required for all gatherings in the funeral home and in the cemetery. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 15th from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by a dear family friend, Coleen Hebert, on Saturday, August 15th, at 10:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Gilbert Dutel of Lafayette will officiate. Readers will be Pierre's sister-in-law, Gay Marie Hicks and his brother-in-law, David Hicks. Vocalist will be his wife's godchild, Errol John Bourgeois. Pierre, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late, Yves Catrou and the former, Doris Delaune. He was born February 24, 1944, in Napoleonville, Louisiana. Pierre attended Nichols State University where he obtained a degree in Geology. He met his wife, Frankie on campus and they married in 1967. Pierre decided to join the United States Navy in 1968, where he served his country during the Vietnam War, stationed in West Germany. In 1969, he and Frankie had their first-born, a daughter, named Angele. While stationed in West Germany in 1972, the couple had their second child, a son, named Jean-Pierre. Once discharged from the service Pierre relocated to Houma, Louisiana and worked in the oil and gas industry in which he had a successful career. His career in the oil and gas industry brought him to Houston, Texas where he made many lifelong friends, and ultimately brought his family to Lafayette, Louisiana. In the early 1990's, Pierre decided to change career paths and got into geology, his first love. Pierre worked for the State of Louisiana as a geologist until his passing. He enjoyed rocks, traveling, scuba diving and swimming. He especially adored spending time with his family and his four grandchildren. Pierre was a beloved spouse, father and grandfather and loved to be called "Grumpy". He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Frankie Doiron Catrou; a daughter, Angele Catrou Hebert and John Houeye; his son, Jean-Pierre Marcel Catrou and his wife, Anne-Renee; a grandson, Dakota Wayne Hebert; three granddaughters, Mazie, Evie and Gracie Catrou; one brother, Paul Grégoire Catrou, MD and a nephew, Paul Marcel Catrou. He was preceded in death by his parents, Yves and Doris Catrou, his grandmother, Marguerite Catrou and his sister-in-law, Patricia Templet Catrou. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
