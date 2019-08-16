Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pierre Wilson Trahan. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Jules Catholic Church, 116 St. Jules St., Lafayette, for Pierre Wilson Trahan, 91, who passed away Thursday, August 15th at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18th from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and resumes Monday, August 19th at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited by the Catholic Daughters on Sunday, August 18th at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Pierre was born February 24, 1928, in Kaplan and was a longtime resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, he served in the United States Army during World War II. After his military service, Pierre worked as a Television and Radio Technician in the broadcasting industry. He was a co-owner of Lafayette Radio Equipment until his retirement. Pierre was a loyal parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette. Pierre was active in his community and church and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lafayette. He was an avid chocolate lover and enjoyed gardening as well as sports. A loving and giving husband, father and grandfather, Pierre most loved to spend time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Mr. Trahan is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Claudia Hebert Trahan, of Lafayette; his four sons, Clyde Frith and his wife Diane, of Prairieville, LA, Kenneth Trahan, of Lafayette, Michael Trahan, of Alexandria and Mark Trahan, of Steelville, Missouri and two daughters, Maxine Cazares and her husband Edward, of Scott and Gwen Trahan Simon and her husband Darrell, of Lafayette; one brother, Earl Trahan, also of Lafayette; a sister-in-law, Mary Trahan, of Kaplan; ten grandchildren, Christy, Chet, Amanda, Austin, Jessica, Ryan, Lance, Jake, Cody and Jamie; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clomer and Marie Trahan; two brothers, Newton and Harold Trahan and two sisters, Ethel Romero and Earline Hebert. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana and the staff for the compassionate care given to Pierre and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pierre's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, (337) 232-1234 or at www.hospiceacadiana.com.

