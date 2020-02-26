Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Stelly "Bootsie" LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 for Mrs. Priscilla "Bootsie" Stelly LeBlanc, 79, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard with Father Michael Delcambre officiating. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette beginning February 27, 2020 form 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A recitation of the rosary will be held on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Bootsie was a native and lifelong resident of Broussard, LA. She was a devoted mother, a loving wife and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Fiercely loyal to her family, she dedicated her life to making their lives easier. She is survived by one son, Stephen Mitchell LeBlanc and his wife Lori Johnson of Broussard; two daughters, Dena LeBlanc Denbo and her husband, Blaine of Broussard, and Tracie Leblanc Bourque, and her husband, Gervis, Jr. of Broussard; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul Frederick "T-Paul" LeBlanc, and her mother, Ida Stelly of Lafayette. Pallbearers will be her six grandchildren, Jacob LeBlanc, Matthew Champagne, Brittany LeBlanc, Chelsea Denbo, Zackery LeBlanc and Luke LeBlanc. David Funeral Home of Lafayette (337) 837-9887 will be in charge of arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 for Mrs. Priscilla "Bootsie" Stelly LeBlanc, 79, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard with Father Michael Delcambre officiating. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette beginning February 27, 2020 form 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A recitation of the rosary will be held on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Bootsie was a native and lifelong resident of Broussard, LA. She was a devoted mother, a loving wife and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Fiercely loyal to her family, she dedicated her life to making their lives easier. She is survived by one son, Stephen Mitchell LeBlanc and his wife Lori Johnson of Broussard; two daughters, Dena LeBlanc Denbo and her husband, Blaine of Broussard, and Tracie Leblanc Bourque, and her husband, Gervis, Jr. of Broussard; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul Frederick "T-Paul" LeBlanc, and her mother, Ida Stelly of Lafayette. Pallbearers will be her six grandchildren, Jacob LeBlanc, Matthew Champagne, Brittany LeBlanc, Chelsea Denbo, Zackery LeBlanc and Luke LeBlanc. David Funeral Home of Lafayette (337) 837-9887 will be in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close