Purvis Paul Richard
A private graveside service will be held for Purvis Paul Richard, 67, who passed away July 9, 2020 in Crowley. He is survived by two daughters, Claire Richard of Lafayette, and Sarah Richard of Crowley; and one grandson, Scott Sibley of Crowley. Mr. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ovey and Agnes Gautreaux Richard; and four brothers, Ivy, Kearney, Curtis, and Joey Richard. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
