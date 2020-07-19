Quentin "Jude" Desormeaux, loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. A Memorial Service will be conducted for Mr. Quentin "Jude" Desormeaux, 59, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of service. A Rosary will be recited by the Men's Rosary Group at the funeral home at 10:00AM. Jude was born August 21, 1960, as the middle son to Carol and Patty Desormeaux. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jude passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Jude was a member of the ELL State Championship team in 1972. He went on to graduate from Catholic High School (NI) in 1978, where he was a member of the football team. He played like a champ, in every game. He also did color commentary on the radio, for football games. His career was in the Oilfield Industry. It began in the Drilling Industry (Teledyne Moveable Offshore). Then his career brought him to the Production Industry (Pennzoil). Finally, he finished his career in the Sales Industry (H.I.S. Fire and Safety). His hobbies included, fishing, trolling, camping and golfing. He watched college and pro football, participated in several fantasy football leagues. Most mornings, you could find him at Victor's Cafeteria, solving the problems of the world, with his coffee drinking friends. In the afternoons, you could find him discussing sports happenings and news, with his other drinking friends. He will be missed by all his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Nicole Robin White Desormeaux of New Iberia; father, Carol John Desormeaux of New Iberia; brother, John Kent Desormeaux and wife Melissa Delcambre Desormeaux of New Iberia; sons, Christopher Jude Desormeaux of Lafayette, and Justin Kyle Desormeaux and wife Heather Crappell Desormeaux of Lafayette; daughter, Megan Nicole Desormeaux Mendoza and husband Zach Anthony Mendoza of Youngsville; and grandchildren, Rhett Jude Desormeaux, Paxton Alexander Desormeaux, Cooper McCoy Desormeaux and Brooks Anthony Mendoza; and sister-in-law, Pam Buteaux Desormeaux of TX. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patty Peliquin Desormeaux; and brother, Jerome Kevin Desormeaux. The family would like to thank Lafayette General Medical Center (Intensive Care Unit) and DCI Bayou Teche. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Jude's honor to American Kidney Fund (AKF) and/or Our Lady of the Oaks: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300. Rockville, MD 20852, Our Lady of the Oaks, P.O. Drawer D, Grand Coteau, La. 70541. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
Following the Inurnment, a gathering for friends and family will be held at the home of Kent and Melissa Desormeaux at 417 Rosemount Drive, New Iberia, 70560. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.