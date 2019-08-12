Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Alyse Langley. View Sign Service Information Ardoin's Funeral Homes 1301 Laurel Avenue Eunice , LA 70535 (337)-457-3371 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Rachel Alyse Langley announces her passing on Thursday, August 08, 2019 at Children's Hospital in New Orleans at the age of 20. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Caleb Semien officiating. Rachel was a strong willed, bold, sassy, analytical, outspoken young lady who loved hunting, fishing, art, music and makeup. She was the Louisiana State MDA Ambassador for 2016 and 2017. In spite of her being differently abled she never gave up… A True Warrior. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her father, Jon Todd Langley and mother, Melissa Claire LeJeune both of Baton Rouge; her grandmother, Norma Langley of Eunice; her three sisters, Kyla Courville Faul of Basile, Kylie Nicole Bellard and Kelsey Paige Dulaney both of Baton Rouge; nephews, Aidan Bellard and Brody Castillo; uncles, Charles "Pappy" LeJeune of New Iberia and Leonard "Elroy" LeJeune of Lake Charles; aunts, Kaye Miller and Michelle Langley both of Eunice. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elroy "Slimy" and Lou LeJeune and Hendrick "Tut" Langley, Jr. ; her aunts, Anna Lois LeJeune Young and Melanie Langley Sayer. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, August 13th from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday, August 14th from 8:00 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers and at family's request donations may be made to , 301 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-234-0088 or Swollfest Inc, 8519 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, www.swollfest.com. Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337) 457-3371 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.