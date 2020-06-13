A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Jules Catholic Church for Rachel Littlepage Martin, 50, who passed away on June 7, 2020. Rev. Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, served as Celebrant of the Mass and conducted the funeral services. Rachel, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Rodney Littlepage and the former Suzanne Torry. A teacher for over two decades, Rachel will be long remembered by the students she guided; having taught multiple generations of the same families. She had a lifetime devotion to the love and education of her students. She will be remembered for her ever-present smile, her perpetual graciousness, her humbleness and an eternal positive view of life. Despite her illness, Rachel did not lose her ability to smile and bring infectious joy to others; God's gift to her. She accepted her battle with faith, strength and internal peace knowing that whatever plan evolved was God's plan. Rachel imparted this peace upon those who loved and cared for her throughout her illness. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Michael Martin; daughter, Arielle Littlepage; son, Jack Martin; mother, Suzanne Littlepage of Port St. Lucie, FL; and sister, Stacey Littlepage Blum (Noah) of Ft. Pierce, FL. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Littlepage. A private viewing and a Rosary were conducted at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand. The family requested the public kindly observe their privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana in honor of Rachel. Personal condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.