Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. service in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Rachelle Marie Granger, age 45, who passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Pastor Chad Thibodeaux of Vatican Baptist Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Granger was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro. She was a parishioner of Family Life Church in Lafayette. Rachelle was a very happy person, always having a smile on her face. She was very optimistic, always seeing the positive in everyone and in everything. She had a kind word for everyone, and she surpassed all odds. Ms. Granger was the glue to her family. Survivors include her significant other, Troy LeBlanc; her parents, Alex John Granger and Mayrella Ann Robert; three nephews, Brady Joseph Mier, Chase John Mier, and Braxton James Granger; three nieces, Karlee Marie Granger, Jolana Alfred, and Averi-Elizabeth Granger; her brother, Spencer John Granger; her sister, Naomi Elizabeth Granger; and three godchildren, Kelsey Jacqueneaux, Jayden Jacqueneaux, and Kevin Broussard. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Nathan Pontiff, Brian Pontiff, Shane Fabacher, Mitchell Fabacher, Brady Mier, Spencer Granger and Troy LeBlanc. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019