Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Requiem Mass in Christ the King Catholic Church for Raenell D. Cormier, age 77, the former Raenell Dupre, who passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Francis Miller, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Cormier was a native of Plaisance and a resident of Carencro. She enjoyed volunteering at Vermilionville, and loved sewing, gardening and genealogy. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include five sons, Kim Carrier and his wife, Effie, of New Caney, TX, John Carrier, Chris Carrier and his wife, Leslie, Charles Carrier and his wife, Terri, of Lafayette and Daniel Cormier and his wife, Allison, of Carencro; seventeen grandchildren, Kristen Menard and her husband, Trent, Gabe Guillory and his wife, Katheryne, Ashley Guillory, Cody Carrier and his wife, Daniella, Kaliev Carrier, Chloe Ballard, Francheska Carrier, Katlyn Carrier, Christa Carrier, Hailey Devalcourt, Kaleb Devalcourt, Madison Devalcourt, Braden Carrier, Nicholas Carrier, Cullen Carrier, Vivian Bundrick and Danielle Bundrick, six great grandchildren, two brothers, Ludrey Dupre and his wife, Ruby, of Plaisance and Curtis Dupre of Carencro, and two sisters, Bernadese Tate of Ville Platte and Juanita Stelly of Plaisance. She was preceded in death by her son, Kerry Carrier, her parents, Harris Dupre and the former Elda Sabastian, one daughter-in-law, Sharlene Guillory, one sister, Ita Dupre, one sister-in-law, Gloria Dupre, and two brothers-in-law, Jennings Tate and Elrick Stelly. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Braden Carrier, Nicholas Carrier, Cullen Carrier, Trent Menard, Daniel Cormier and Charles Carrier.

