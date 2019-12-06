Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Oren Funk Sr.. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Parkview Baptist Church Alexandria , LA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Parkview Baptist Church Alexandria , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Oren Funk, Sr. 79 years of age of Lafayette, LA. passed away in his home surrounded by family on December 3, 2019 following a courageous five-year battle with lung cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church in Alexandria LA. David Shaw, Pastor of Parkview Baptist Church will officiate the services. Visitation will be held at 11 AM until the time of services. Immediately following the service, the family will hold a reception to celebrate the life of Ralph to be held in the Fellowship Hall of Parkview. Ralph was born in Alexandria, LA. on August 3, 1940. He graduated from Bolton High School and attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (known now as ULL). Ralph was married to Rosemary Becnel on May 25, 1960, they were married for 59 years. Ralph began his career working for the railroad and then joined the Alexandria Fire Department and retired after 20 years as Captain in 1989. Following his retirement, he and his wife owned and managed rental property in Alexandria and Franklin LA. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents Granville and Mary Funk and brother Dr. Kenneth Funk. Ralph is survived by the love of his life Rosemary; brother Maunsel Funk (Charlotte); four children Myra Dunn, Ralph "Beau" Funk (Sue), Kim Smith (Louie) and Scott Funk; nine grandchildren: Samantha, Robert and Chris Dunn; Timothy and Thomas Ledet and Olivia Funk; Clint Smith and Emily Smith Lockwood; Caitlin Funk; along with seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. Ralph enjoyed being with his family and friends and spent many days at his camp on Toledo Bend fishing, cooking and enjoying life. He appreciated what God had blessed him with and with a generous heart he always gave back. He will be leaving a great legacy with his family on work ethics, generosity and how to love. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Research Hospital; The Rotary Firefighters Home.Org ; or a Charity or Organization of choice. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019

