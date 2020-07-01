Memorial Services for Ramona Roberts Thibodeaux will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 4 PM until time of services at 5 PM. Ramona Darlene Roberts Thibodeaux, 58, of Youngsville, LA died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her longtime boyfriend Anthony by her side. Ramona was born November 28, 1961 in El Dorado, Arkansas. She loved spending time with family and cooking. She was known for her quick wit and great comebacks. Ramona is survived by one child Jessica Bates of Lafayette, father Thomas Darwin Roberts of Kirbyville, Texas; two sisters Angela Broussard of Lafayette, and Eva Temple Bridges of Broussard; one niece Rachel Broussard and one nephew Joshua Folse. Ramona was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Hughes Temple; step Dad Lamar Temple, and nephew Christopher Lee Roberts. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in memory of Ramona to the American Lung Association
or St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Road Suite G Box 241 Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Share your condolences or words of comfort by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
We welcome visitors but please remember following the guidelines of social distancing and the necessity for facial coverings or mask will be enforced. Ramona Roberts Thibodeaux and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.