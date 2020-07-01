1/1
Ramona Roberts Thibodeaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Services for Ramona Roberts Thibodeaux will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 4 PM until time of services at 5 PM. Ramona Darlene Roberts Thibodeaux, 58, of Youngsville, LA died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her longtime boyfriend Anthony by her side. Ramona was born November 28, 1961 in El Dorado, Arkansas. She loved spending time with family and cooking. She was known for her quick wit and great comebacks. Ramona is survived by one child Jessica Bates of Lafayette, father Thomas Darwin Roberts of Kirbyville, Texas; two sisters Angela Broussard of Lafayette, and Eva Temple Bridges of Broussard; one niece Rachel Broussard and one nephew Joshua Folse. Ramona was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Hughes Temple; step Dad Lamar Temple, and nephew Christopher Lee Roberts. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in memory of Ramona to the American Lung Association or St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Road Suite G Box 241 Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Share your condolences or words of comfort by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. We welcome visitors but please remember following the guidelines of social distancing and the necessity for facial coverings or mask will be enforced. Ramona Roberts Thibodeaux and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved