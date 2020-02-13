Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randie "Dartman" Broussard. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Randie "Dartman" Broussard, age 62, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Leblanc to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and resume on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A native of Crowley and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Broussard passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Randie enjoyed Darts and was known as the "Dartman." He started and managed the dart league at Slick Willie's in the 90's and still enjoyed running the Diamond Dart League at Bourbon Hall until his passing. He loved cooking for the family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Dorothy Sypult Broussard of New Iberia; mother, Lou Ella Carlton of Lafayette; daughter, Victoria Hebert and husband Keith of New Iberia; his 3 grandchildren, Tory Whitaker of New Iberia, Deja Hebert of Metairie and Tyler Whitaker of New Iberia; brother, Calvin Dale Broussard Jr. of St. Simons Island, GA; sister, Vicki Page and husband Dakota of Carencro; brother, Dominick Broussard and wife Lauren of Round Rock, TX.; sister, Sara Broussard of San Antonio, TX. and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Dale Broussard Sr. and stepfather, Richard Carlton. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Tyler Whitaker, Tim Warren, Bruce Lanning, Rowland Rougeau, Eugene Lozes and Keith Hebert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Brotherton and Tory Whitaker. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Broussard's honor to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105 Glenolden, PA. 19036. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Funeral services will be held for Mr. Randie "Dartman" Broussard, age 62, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Leblanc to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and resume on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A native of Crowley and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Broussard passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Randie enjoyed Darts and was known as the "Dartman." He started and managed the dart league at Slick Willie's in the 90's and still enjoyed running the Diamond Dart League at Bourbon Hall until his passing. He loved cooking for the family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Dorothy Sypult Broussard of New Iberia; mother, Lou Ella Carlton of Lafayette; daughter, Victoria Hebert and husband Keith of New Iberia; his 3 grandchildren, Tory Whitaker of New Iberia, Deja Hebert of Metairie and Tyler Whitaker of New Iberia; brother, Calvin Dale Broussard Jr. of St. Simons Island, GA; sister, Vicki Page and husband Dakota of Carencro; brother, Dominick Broussard and wife Lauren of Round Rock, TX.; sister, Sara Broussard of San Antonio, TX. and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Dale Broussard Sr. and stepfather, Richard Carlton. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Tyler Whitaker, Tim Warren, Bruce Lanning, Rowland Rougeau, Eugene Lozes and Keith Hebert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Brotherton and Tory Whitaker. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Broussard's honor to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105 Glenolden, PA. 19036. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close