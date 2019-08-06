Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Fontenot. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Randy Fontenot, 57, who passed away on August 4, 2019. Fr. Ed Duhon will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Prairie Ronde Baptist Cemetery in Prairie Ronde, LA. Mr. Randy, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Lawrence Fontenot and the former Pearl Bertrand. Randy was retired after 38 years in law enforcement, mostly with the Lafayette Police Department. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susanne Marie Fontenot; children, Phillip Thomas Fontenot and companion Holly Xochihua, Lauren Elizabeth Fontenot and companion Nicholas Mrotek; and grandchildren, Asher Michael Fontenot and Konnor Allen Lege. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Pearl Fontenot. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Donald Foster, Erik Schmidt, Steven Manuel, Robert Malhiet, Nick Mrotek and Tim Morgan.

