Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Randy James Paddio, age 54, who passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Nolton Senegal will officiate at the services. Mr. Paddio was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro. He was employed with LUS for twenty-three years and was currently a supervisor in maintenance. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Paddio of Carencro; two daughters, Ranney Glover and Tori Glover; one son, Travis Glover all of Dallas, TX; his mother, Doris Paddio of Carencro; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Cathy Paddio and Deborah Paddio both of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his father, James George of Carencro; one sister, Betty Paddio Drake; two stepsisters; and one uncle, Ashton Harris. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Curtis Cormier, Kenneth Jones, John Drake, Brian Jones, Joshua Livings and Marlon Broussard. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 8 to May 11, 2019

