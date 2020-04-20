It is with great sadness that the family of Randy LeCompte announces his passing on April 17, 2020 at age 65. A private visitation will be held at a later date. Randy was known by his friendly nature and infectious smile to all he met, and his love for old rock and roll, especially Elvis Presley. Randy was born on October 29, 1954 in Arnaudville, and lived in Violet, Louisiana until Hurricane Katrina, when he returned to Arnaudville with his mother, Paulita Lalonde LeCompte. Randy was a member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. He will be missed by his big brothers, Eddy LeCompte (and wife, Ginger) and Philip LeCompte (and wife, Linda), and his sister, Susan LeCompte Fields (and husband, David); and lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Brad LeCompte, Blake Shifter, Alexa Shifter Shelton, Alyson Fields Norris, Lori LeCompte Freeman, Douglas LeCompte, Emily LeCompte Young and James LeCompte. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburt and Paulita LeCompte. Donations in memory of Randy can be made to St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 232 Main St., Arnaudville, LA 70512. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.