Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Morgan. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

"Hey Coach, I'm here!!!" is how Randy Morgan proclaimed his arrival to games at Lamson Field in Lafayette. It's with great sadness that his beloved family announces his departure. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Randall James Morgan, 62, who passed away at his home in Lafayette on February 27, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette where Randy was parishioner, will officiate. Born to Farrell and Mary Ann Luquette Morgan, Randall James Morgan, affectionately known as "Randy", was his parent's only child but had a group of friends that loved him like a brother. Randy graduated from Acadiana High School, Class of 1976 and went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Southwestern Louisiana, now UL-Lafayette, in 1982. While at USL, Randy was one of the original Red Dots and a part of the Centerfield Club. His career was in oil and gas, but his heart was in sports: fishing with his dad, tennis at Red's, sailing with Cindy and snow-skiing with friends Phil & Yvette. Randy was so many things – famously frugal with money, but infinitely generous with his time and energy. His curiosity fueled a love of travel, an entrepreneurial spirit and his undivided attention. Randy loved a good discussion and could talk to anyone because he genuinely cared about people and wanted to know about their lives. And one was guaranteed to run into him at Festival International and Mardi Gras. Left to cherish Randy's memory is his cherished wife and friend Cynthia "Cindy" Morgan, of Lafayette. It has been said that rain on one's wedding day is good luck. It rained so hard on that day for Randy and Cindy in May of 1994 that the power was knocked out. What followed was so much more than luck – it was over 25 years of the most beautiful love. Randy was a devoted son to his mother, Mary Ann Luquette Morgan, and was so honored to be godfather to Aimee Jenks and Trey Broussard. He will be sadly missed by his in-laws, Frank Phillips, Joe & Megg Phillips, Paul & Pam Phillips, Jennifer & Saul Savoie, Chuck & Deborah Higdon, his many nieces and nephews and his extended Broussard and Morgan families. He was preceded in death by his father and his mother-in-law, Joanna Phillips. The family expresses "special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, Lindsey LeBlanc, Lucius Broussard, Scott Thompson and our circle of close friends who rallied around us during this difficult time". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's name to Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at "Hey Coach, I'm here!!!" is how Randy Morgan proclaimed his arrival to games at Lamson Field in Lafayette. It's with great sadness that his beloved family announces his departure. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Randall James Morgan, 62, who passed away at his home in Lafayette on February 27, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette where Randy was parishioner, will officiate. Born to Farrell and Mary Ann Luquette Morgan, Randall James Morgan, affectionately known as "Randy", was his parent's only child but had a group of friends that loved him like a brother. Randy graduated from Acadiana High School, Class of 1976 and went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Southwestern Louisiana, now UL-Lafayette, in 1982. While at USL, Randy was one of the original Red Dots and a part of the Centerfield Club. His career was in oil and gas, but his heart was in sports: fishing with his dad, tennis at Red's, sailing with Cindy and snow-skiing with friends Phil & Yvette. Randy was so many things – famously frugal with money, but infinitely generous with his time and energy. His curiosity fueled a love of travel, an entrepreneurial spirit and his undivided attention. Randy loved a good discussion and could talk to anyone because he genuinely cared about people and wanted to know about their lives. And one was guaranteed to run into him at Festival International and Mardi Gras. Left to cherish Randy's memory is his cherished wife and friend Cynthia "Cindy" Morgan, of Lafayette. It has been said that rain on one's wedding day is good luck. It rained so hard on that day for Randy and Cindy in May of 1994 that the power was knocked out. What followed was so much more than luck – it was over 25 years of the most beautiful love. Randy was a devoted son to his mother, Mary Ann Luquette Morgan, and was so honored to be godfather to Aimee Jenks and Trey Broussard. He will be sadly missed by his in-laws, Frank Phillips, Joe & Megg Phillips, Paul & Pam Phillips, Jennifer & Saul Savoie, Chuck & Deborah Higdon, his many nieces and nephews and his extended Broussard and Morgan families. He was preceded in death by his father and his mother-in-law, Joanna Phillips. The family expresses "special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, Lindsey LeBlanc, Lucius Broussard, Scott Thompson and our circle of close friends who rallied around us during this difficult time". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's name to Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com , or to the by mail at POB 22718, by phone at 800-227-2345 or online at www.cancer.org. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.