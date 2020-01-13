Lafayette native Randy Rushing, age 53, passed away on January 7, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Gallant Fields, the exclusive veteran's section of Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his son, Randy T. Geoffroy and his fiance Annelise Privat of New Iberia; daughter, Kaylie Rushing of St. Martinville; Kaylie's daughter, Emilyn Domingue; two sisters, Linda Rushing and Susan Champagne (Kenny); one brother, Larry Rushing (Faye); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez Smith and D.W. Rushing; and one brother, Robert Rushing. Randy was a proud United States Veteran. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the American Legion Post #69, Blind Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the Acadiana Honor Guard. Sign the digital register book at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home; 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020