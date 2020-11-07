Ray Schexnayder, age 89, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence in Arnaudville. Mr. Schexnayder was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He retired with the Department of Agriculture after thirty years of service. As a member of the Air Force, Mr. Schexnayder was stationed in Tempe, Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, cooking and working in his vegetable gardens. Survivors include his wife of sixty-seven years, Joyce Dupuis Schexnayder of Arnaudville; his children, Gary, Cheryl, Dona and Carla; one sister, Patsy; his grandchildren, Angel, Tannet, Elice, Jacob, Caleb, Eric, Andrea, and Emma; nine great-grandchildren, Amber Brooke, Thomas Lake, Jasmine, Ava, Conner, Emery, Mowgli, Dashell and Verrick; and one great-great-grandchild, Trinity. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Thelma; brother, Robert, Sr.; and a grandson, Derek. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
