A Private Graveside Funeral Service was conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery for Raye Borel Boutte, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating the service. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Raye Boutte was born to George and Martha Merceron Borel on June 8, 1924. Raye Borel Boutte, age 95, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 5:38 a.m. Raye loved reading, sewing, playing the piano, traveling around the country and cooking for her family. She was instrumental in creating the Religious Education program at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ray Borel Boutte is survived by her children; Louis "Lucky" Boutte, Jr., wife Linda, Richard "Butch" Boutte and wife Bonnie Palumbo of Jeanerette, Boyd A. Boutte and wife Donna of New Iberia, Peggy B. Dore of Jeanerette, Lois M. Richard and husband Randall of Crowley, Anne Lynn Mouton of Ohio; sister, Marion R. Bowling and husband Vernon of New Iberia; eight-teen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late George and Martha Merceron Borel, Raeoul Borel, Marilyn Dykes, Andrew Borel and Thelma Olivier. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020