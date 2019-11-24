Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rayford "Ray" Bourque. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Rayford Bourque, age 71, who passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Deacon Barney Lejeune will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be Go Rest High on That Mountain, I Can Only Imagine, and Amazing Grace. Ray was a native of Rayne and a resident of Ossun. He loved to attend horse races, tractors and his own horses. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Rebecca Morris Bourque; a son, Dustin Ray Bourque and his wife, Tamara, of Higginbotham; a daughter, Layla Bourque Boudreaux of Baton Rouge; his mother-in-law, Arline Morris of Ossun; his grandchildren, Gavin Michael Boudreaux, Ava Claire Boudreaux, Easton Ray Bourque and Malaine Jules Bourque; and his faithful dog, Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Bourque and the former Dorothy Credeur; and a brother, Steven Bourque. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019

